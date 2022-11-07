Govt hosp denies ambulance, man carries dead body on bike in Khammam

Khammam: Though the State government has assured all the health facilities to the people but seems that all the promises have ended up in papers but in action the people are left to struggle in their lives. In such one heart wrenching incident, a man had to carry the mortal remains of his daughter from a government hospital on his bike. This incident took place on Sunday.



According to the sources, the man had admiited his daughter identified as Sukki in a government in Khammam after her health deteriorated. Unfortunately, Sukki passed away while undergoing treatment. The man then approached the hospital officials to provide an ambulance to shift the dead body to their village Koththamedepally which is around 50 kms away from Khammam. The hospital officials are believed to have said that there are no ambulance service provided for free. With this the man approached some of the vehicle drivers who demanded a hefty amount to shift the body. The hapless father then asked his wife and father to get on to bike with dead body and began their journey. This photo of family members carrying a dead body on a bike has gone viral on social media.



The government authorities are yet respond on this incident while the netizens irked over the negligence of the authorities towards the poor tribal family.