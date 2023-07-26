Live
Govt spends more funds on health, education: ZP chief Kamal Raj
Khammam: Zilla Praja Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj said that the state government has been paying special attention to education and health sectors and spending crores of rupees to develop them in all ways.
The chairman conducted a special governing body meeting of the Zilla Praja Parishad on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State is highly developed in terms of health and education. The sub-centres and primary health centers are providing all kinds of facilities and better treatment to the poor, he added.
He said that in view of the rainy season, all precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Public representatives must create a wide awareness among people about cleanliness and dry day. Due to rains, ponds and ponds have become full pots. He said that there is no problem of drinking water, he emphasized.
The chairman said that officials and public representatives should work in coordination and provide better services to the people.
MLC Tatha Madhusudan and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that the government spent more funds for the development of education, health and agriculture. A booklet on ten years of development of Khammam district, posters on dengue awareness and control measures were revealed.
Public representatives, leaders and officials were present on the occasion.