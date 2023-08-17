Govt to sell custard apple produced in forests

Mahbubnagar: The district forest officials have decided to auction the collection of forest produce from the Mahabubnagar and Mahammadabad forest ranges at district forest office on August 30.

The Forest department officials released a press note stating that the forest range divisions under the Mahbubnagar and Mahammadabad mandal jurisdictions will go for auction this month end for securing and collection of custard apple (Seethaphal), which is widely produced from these forest ranges of the district.

According to district forest officer CH. Ganga Reddy, the forest in Mahbubnagar and Mahammadabad ranges have abundant number of custard apple trees that are grown naturally. This season the forest officials are expecting a huge harvest of custard apple, which is in great demand during the peak of the November-December period.

In view of this, the forest officials unlike earlier are planning to generate some revenue from the forest produce and have decided to take up auctioning of the forest range areas which are not allocated to earlier Vana Samrakshana Samithies (VSS).

“We have decided to go for auctioning of the two major forest ranges coming under the Mahabubnagar district region.

Interested persons can take part in the auction by paying a demand draft of Rs. 5,000. The auction will be taken up on August 30 at around 10 am in the morning,” informed the forest official.

For more details the interested persons can contact on 9949738086. This auction is only for the year 2023.