Gutha tears into Modi for ruining nation

Nagarjunasagar: Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy has blamed the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the recent series of train accidents in the country.

Speaking to the media along with MLA N Bhaskar Rao here on Friday, he said that it was a great solace that there was no loss of life in the fire accident that occurred in the express train on Friday. At the same time, the series of train accidents raise serious questions on the safety of train passengers and the central government should be held responsible for this. He reminded that three hundred people were killed in the Balasore train accident. Sukhender Reddy said that under Modi’s rule, there was a sorry state of affairs in the country.

He criticised BJP for restoring to horse trading to wreck the opposition parties. He expressed concern that growth rate in the country had declined and the country was mired in deep debt.

The Modi government lakhs of crores without any perceptible development, he flayed. He also pointed to spiraling price of crude oil.

The Council Chairman said that the Central government was starving the non-BJP governments of funds. It was not taking any measures to rein in the prices of essential commodities as well.

He rued that Sileru Power Project, and seven mandals were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

The railway coach that was to be allotted to Telangana and the Bayyaram steel factory also did not materialise. The Congress party was spreading misinformation BJP and BRS were one and the same. He also questioned the need for Uniform Civil Code in the country.