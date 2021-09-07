Heavy rains lash Khammam

Khammam: The Khammam district has observed heavy downpour from last 24 hours putting life out of gear.

In an incident due to heavy rains in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, a seven-year-old girl died after she drowned in drainage in Palvoncha near Kothagudem district. The girl was identified as Anjali is believed to have drowned in a drainage at Jayamma colony where she resides.

Similarly, a school compound wall collapsed in Rangapuram village near Palvoncha. It is learnt that no casualties were reported in the incident. The both incidents have taken place in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district due to heavy rains.

In the meantime, due to heavy downpour, the Taliperu, Kinnerrasani, Pedavagu and Paleru projects had water reaching its brim.

It is said that some colonies in some villages were submerged with rain water. The transport system of Palvoncha Mulkalpalli, Burgumphad and Manuguru and Guadala was closed as the rain water flooded the roads.

In the district headquarters of Kothagudem, the low level bridge was submerged with rain water. The transport facilities were interrupted from the headquarters for some hours.

According to the officers, Dhammapet mandal received recorded rain fall of 68 mm where as Chunchupally mandal with lowest rain fall recording19.5 mm.

The both district Collectors VP Gotham and Anudeep appealed the people to be cautious during the rains. They also setup control rooms in the office and monitoring to the situations.