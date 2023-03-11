HS Solutions conducts awareness camp for students
Khammam: Bomma Institute of Technology and Science organised an awareness camp for BTech students here on Saturday. The camp was sponsored by Helson Software Solution. The resource person of the company Lotfalla explained various subjects to the students. College Chairman Bomma Satyaprasad, Principals Dr S Murali Krishn, Pasha Ranjith, HoDs, students and staff participated in the programme.
