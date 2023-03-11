  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

HS Solutions conducts awareness camp for students

HS Solutions conducts awareness camp for students
x
Highlights

Bomma Institute of Technology and Science organised an awareness camp for BTech students here on Saturday.

Khammam: Bomma Institute of Technology and Science organised an awareness camp for BTech students here on Saturday. The camp was sponsored by Helson Software Solution. The resource person of the company Lotfalla explained various subjects to the students. College Chairman Bomma Satyaprasad, Principals Dr S Murali Krishn, Pasha Ranjith, HoDs, students and staff participated in the programme.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X