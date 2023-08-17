‘I Vote for Sure’ campaign launch on August 19

Mahbubnagar: ‘I vote for sure’ voter awareness campaign is going to be launched on August 19 in Mahabubnagar.

As part of this campaign, the officials have decided to organize a 5 K run for which the authorities are asked to rope in all sections of people above 18 years including students, self help group women members, youth, NCC cadets, employees and general public.

District Collector G Ravi Nayak has asked the officials to mainly focus on enrolling the women folks as the female gender due to lack of awareness are largely missing in the voter’s list in some areas.

The officials have been directed those regions where the enrolment of women folks are lower in the voters list and accordingly take steps to see that more and more female gender are enrolled into the voter’s list and spread the awareness on the importance of voting.

Later the district Collector reviewed various development activities and asked the officials to expedite the implementation of welfare programmes and development activities in the district. As part of this the Collector reviewed Harithahaaram, commercial forestry, plantation along the highways. Apart from this, stress was also given on resolving the problems of employees like sanctioning of medical reimbursement, Increments and other issues.

Referring to the preparedness of all the polling stations in the district, the collector directed the concerned officials to make sure that steps to be taken to install all the necessary facilities like construction of ramps at all polling stations, installation of lighting systems for facilitating webcasting etc.

The Collector also informed that from August 16-31, the officials are taking various programmes to eradicate leprosy, marking the National Leprosy Eradication program in the district.