Illegal private hospital seized in Khammam

Khammam: The health officers seized a private hospital in Wyra headquarters on Friday. The officials said that a private hospital, Lakshmi Clinic, has been running without government permission in Wyra town for the last few months. It came to the notice of health department and the officials conducted raids on the hospital and seized it.

The officials said the hospital has no government registration and even the doctor also has no valid certificate to run the hospital.



The officials have seized all the records and hospital rooms and filed a complaint against the doctor, who was treating the patients, at police station.

Heath officer Dr Sasidhar and other staff participated in the raid.