Industrialist Vinod joins BJP, eyes Khammam MP seat

Highlights
Khammam : Industrialist Tandra Vinod seeking ticket from the BJP to try his luck in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from the Khammam seat.
Vinod is a native of Timmampeta village under Mulkalpally in Kothagudem district.
Vinod follows RSS and admired the BJP policies. He joined the BJP in presence of party State president, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party senior leader Etala Rajender the party office in Delhi on Friday. Later Vinod met the party senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal.
He said he works for the development of the party in the district under the leadership of Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders. He said, if the party gives orders, it will be ready for contest from the Khammam MP.
