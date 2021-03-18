Injustice done to education sector in budget: PDSU

Khammam: Amidst raising anti-government slogans, Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) leaders burnt copies of budget in Khammam on Thursday. They criticised the budget introduced in the Assembly on Thursday.

PDSU district president Azad and secretary Venkateswararlu alleged that the State government has failed to introduce a suitable budget and injustice was done to education sector.

The government has allotted funds Rs 9,898 crore for education sector for 2019-20; and Rs 12,127 crore in 2020-21. 'Now, the government increased 6% only and allotted Rs 1,360 crore.' They pointed out that these funds are sufficient for the development of education sector in the State.

The leaders criticised that the government has failed to fulfil its promise to set up a university in Khammam district. They also said the government promised to implement midday meals for Inter and degree students also, but there is no allotment of funds for the scheme in this budget. It is the most painful budget for SC, ST and BC students as no funds were allotted for the development, they added.

The PDSU leaders called upon the students and leaders of the organisation to fight for justice to students in the budget and plan to siege Assembly. PDSU leaders Mastan, Suresh, Rajesh, Rakesh, Sai, Siva, Sainath, Srikanth, Pavan and Sateesh and others participated in the programme.