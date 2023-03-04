'It's country's bad luck that Modi became PM'

"It's has been very bad luck to the people in the country since Modi got to become Prime Minister of India," flayed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar at a protest organised against the hike in LPG cylinder price, at Dharna Chowk here on Friday.





All MLAs and party leaders are taking part in the protest programmes following a call given by the BRS working president K T Rama Rao. The leaders took out rallies on the occasion. They also cooked food on firewood as a mark of protest.





Minister Ajay Kumar came down heavily on the Union government for favouring corporates, while leaving the common man in the lurch. He pointed out that it was the third time this year, hiking the LPG price. In contrast to the anti-poor policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the BRS government was striving for the welfare of all sections of society, giving priority to the needs of the poor.





He questioned the silence of State BJP leaders on the gas price hike issue. The Minister asserted that the people across the country were waiting for the BRS chief KCR's leadership for all-round development of the country. He observed that the people would teach a bitter lesson to the BJP in the coming elections. Later, he participated in cooking food on firewood along with party leaders. All wore black ribbons as a mark of protest. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.



