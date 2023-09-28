Jagdish Reddy salutes Konda Laxman’s humanitarian spirit

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Jagdish Reddy, in a heartfelt tribute, hailed Konda Laxman Bapuji as a revered humanitarian of Telangana here on Wednesday. The minister paid his respects by garlanding a portrait of Bapuji as part of his birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Padmashali Society in Suryapet.

In his address, Reddy celebrated the multifaceted life of Konda Laxman Bapuji, acknowledging his roles as an activist, democrat, champion of the oppressed, and a stalwart political leader. He emphasised that Bapuji’s unwavering commitment serves as an exemplary model for the present generation. Reddy praised Bapuji’s lifelong dedication to securing the rights of marginalised communities and fortifying cooperative sectors.

Reddy revealed that the government has undertaken various initiatives in honour of Konda Laxman Bapuji, including naming the State Horticultural University after him and bestowing awards in his name to talented handloom artists. Additionally, plans are in motion for the installation of a statue of Bapuji in Suryapet town, following a site inspection.

The event witnessed the participation of MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Collector Venkatarao, Additional Collectors Priyanka and Venkat Reddy, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal Chairman Annapurna, Vice Chairman Putta Kishore, ZPTC GD Bhiksham, BC Sangam Leaders, BRS State Secretary YV, and Padmasali Association district president Appam Srinivas, among others.