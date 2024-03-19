Jalagam confident of Khammam MP ticket from BJP

Khammam : Khammam district leader Jalagam Venkatarao on Tuesday said that BJP allotting Khammam Lok Sabha ticket to Telugu Desam Party is just a propaganda and he is confident that he will get the ticket. He arrived at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He discussed the Khammam Parliament seat with the party leaders. He met the party's state organisational general secretary Chandrashekar Tiwari. He talked about the allotment of Khammam ticket to him.

After this meeting, Jalagam Venkatarao told the reporters he met the party leaders casually. It was revealed that Khammam also stopped the candidate's announcement that it would be better to stop the Warangal ticket alone. BJP has announced 15 candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats. Only Warangal and Khammam are pending. Meanwhile, there are chances of allotting BJP ticket to Aruri Ramesh from Warangal.