Karimnagar: Alphores resounded with the name of Mahadeva

Karimnagar : The Alphores Educational Institutions head V Narender Reddy said that the name of Lord Mahaeva is very glorious and a cure for all sufferings.

Narender Reddy inaugurated the Mahalingarchana programme for Sri Rajarajeswara Swami by lighting a lamp and installing a kalash in the Mahaganapati Mandapam set up at Alphores E-Techno School in Karimnagar with great devotion by Vemulawada Rutviks.