Just In
Karimnagar: Chance to book national flags online till Aug 12
Karimnagar: The Postal department which organised ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as part of last year’s Independence Day Diamond Jubilee is organising the same this time as well.
Karimnagar division Postal Superintendent Shivaji in a statement issued on Monday said that the last year’s Har Ghar Ghar Tiranga-1 had received a good response from the citizens and more than 25,000 national flags were delivered at their doorsteps.
The sale of national flags has been started online and through post offices under the name “Har Ghar Ghar Tiranga-2” this time. National flags are sold in all the post offices under Karimnagar division and 20×30 inch national flags are being offered at the lowest price of Rs.25. Through the ePostOffice portal, https://www.epostoffice.gov.in online sale of national flags started.