Karimnagar: Telangana government totally failed in preventing coronavirus says CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Karimnagar: The Telangana government has utterly failed in preventing corona cases in the State and also in building confidence among the people, alleged CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during his visit to Government Main Hospital in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that when hundreds of people across the State are dying from coronavirus attack, the government is just mourning the deaths and not taking any steps to prevent it, he alleged. 'On several occasions, the leaders of Opposition parties have appealed to the government to take perfect steps for preventing the virus, but the government had overheard at the cost of the lives of innocent people. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spoke like a joker in the Assembly recklessly,' he pointed out.

After inspecting the Government Main Hospital at the district headquarters, he explained how bad the conditions are in the government hospital at the mandal headquarters. There was no CT Scan in the hospital. Out of the total 350 beds in the hospital, around 180 were allotted for corona patients, which clarifies how fast coronavirus is spreading in the district, he pointed out.

What local Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Health Minister Eatala Rajendar, who represent the district, were doing, when there is less staff in hospitals, including doctors and nurses, he questioned.

The CLP leader alleged that the government itself was responsible for the increasing number of positive cases across the State. It opened wine and liquor shops to increase its revenue, but which made people to get infected with the virus and to die, he stated.

A police officer, who belongs to Dalit community, was expired after affecting with coronavirus. Likewise, several health officials and media persons were also getting infected with the virus and dying. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his cabinet Ministers must be responsible for all these corona deaths, he pointed out.

Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the government to increase corona tests by establishing quarantine centres in each constituency and to take immediate steps to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus in the State.

