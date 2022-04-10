KCR again skips Bhadradri event

Khammam: For long it had been a tradition for heads of governments to present silk cloths to Lord Rama and His Consort Sita during the celestial weddings on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at the famed Bhadrachalam temple.

People are peeved that CM K Chandrashekar Rao could not find time to attend the celestial wedding which is witnessed by lakhs of people on TV.

KCR, in fact, attended the event only in 2015 and 2016 and later Minister for Endowments has been presenting 'Pattu Vastralu'and 'MutyalaTalambralu' on behalf of the government. Since the tradition of the governments doing the honour began at Bhadrachalam, even the ministers in the Tanisha regime upheld it.

The temple mainly conducts two major events on a grand scale every year –Brahmotsavalu and Mukkoti Utsavalu. During the Brahmotsavalu, celestial wedding Lord Rama is followed by His coronation the next day at Mithila Stadium in the huge presence of devotees. The events were begun by the temple during the time of a great Rama devotee Ramadasu. Even Tana Shah of Qutb Shahi dynasty used to attend the programme, it is learnt.

Devotees are aghast that the CM KCR should skip such a major event at Bhadradri and fail to uphold the age-old traditions.

Former Chief Priest of Lord Rama temple, Podicheti Ramachandra Charyulu who participated in nearly 50 celestial wedding programmes at the temple, said it was very objectionable that the head of government should put paid to such a glorious tradition of offering silk clothes and Talambralu (pearls used by bridegroom and bride to shower upon each other). He said it was Bhadradri temple that started the divine rituals which are now being devoutly followed at many temples including the Tirumala shrine.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah expressed anger at the absence of the CM and pointed out that KCR was not even evincing any interest in the development of Bhadradri.