Khammam: 10 companies attend pre-bid meet on Singareni solar plants

Khammam: Around 10 companies from across the country on Tuesday attended the pre-bid meeting held at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad for the construction of the second phase of 232 mega watt solar plants being undertaken by Singareni.

In addition to Tata Solar Power, representatives of leading companies like Enrich Energy, Novas Green Engineering and Earth in Project participated and cleared their doubts about the construction procedures of the 232 MW solar plants to be undertaken by Singareni.

Singareni Solar in-charge Director (E&M) MD. Satyanarayana Rao, Director Operations NVK Srinivas, General Manager (Solar) Janakiram and other officials were present. The details of the solar plants to be undertaken by the Singareni organization in 8 areas were explained through a power point presentation.

The construction agencies are invited as three tenders for the total 232 MW plant. The construction agencies are invited to inspect the construction sites and the transport facilities there.

On this occasion, Singareni officials explained that the Singareni company has already successfully completed 224 MW plants of its first phase of 300 MW solar plants and is generating electricity. Officials of Singareni Finance Department explained that tenders should be submitted by 25th of this month, constructions should be completed within a year after the tenders are finalised, and bills will be paid from time to time depending on the construction stages without any delay.

The agencies that came to the pre-bid explained that they consider it a good opportunity to work for the Singareni organisation.

Singareni General Manager (Material Procurement) Mallela Subbarao, General Manager (F&A) . Subbarao, General Manager (Workshops) Frizerald, Chief of Power NVK V.Raju and others participated in this programme.