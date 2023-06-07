Khammam: 15-day software training for girl students at SBIT

Khammam: A 15-day training on salesforce platform and Microsoft Azure started at Swarna Bharathi Institue of Technology (SBIT) here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, College chairman Gundala Krishna said that ICT Academy has organised the training programme in association with Cognizant Foundation as part of women’s employment initiative.

The training, which costs around Rs.25,000 per student was being given free of cost. Women should excel in AI. It was planned to offer training programmes for students along with academics, he added. Krishna infomred a youth festival will be organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS jointly on the college premises.