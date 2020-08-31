Khammam: 5 rescued from drowning

Khammam: Five persons, including three children, had a miraculous escape as a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Mudigonda mandal in the district on Sunday.



According to sources, a person called Ramu of Sathupalli had gone to his in-laws house at Yedavalli village in Mudigonda mandal. He along with three kids and sister-in-law went to Mudigonda mandal headquarters in their car to buy chicken.

As they were returning home Ramu handed over the car to his sister-in-law in order to teach her driving. But she failed to handle the car appropriately as she found a vehicle coming in the opposite direction and the car fell into the canal.

The locals at Laxmipuram who found the car falling rushed to the spot. They pulled it out along with its occupants and saved their life.