Khammam: A different ball game for Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay, who spent a busy Friday here, reviewing the arrangements for the meeting of Amit Shah on June 15, found some time to unwind.
Khammam: Bandi Sanjay, who spent a busy Friday here, reviewing the arrangements for the meeting of Amit Shah on June 15, found some time to unwind. Seeing a group of children playing football at SR&BGNR College Grounds, he went there and joined them. It is the venue of Amit Shah’s meeting, too.
He had a good time, mingling with children.
He interacted with each child and made enquiries about them. The children were much elated to play with a VIP dignitary.
Though he did not reveal his identity, they finally recognized him much to his delight. Sanjay Kumar met with ordinary folks and had a chai at a tea stall. He extolled the virtues of BJP-led Central government and its welfare schemes during his interactions.
