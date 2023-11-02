Khammam: Arya Vysyas vow to stand by Tummala

Khammam : Former Minister and Congress MLA candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao received a grand welcome from Arya Vysya people and trade union leaders at Gandhi Chowk here on Wednesday. A rally was also taken out in support of Tummala under the leadership of Arya Vysya Sangam leader Kodumuri Madhu who joined the Congress in the presence of Tummala.

Addressing the rally, Tummala lauded the role of Arya Vysya in the development of society in reaching grocery items to the people in remote areas. He assured that, “I will try my best to form a corporation for Arya Vysya under the Congress government. Arya Vysya community will be given priority in Khammam Agriculture Market Committee.” He added that the community always stood by him in his political career. Later, he was grandly felicitated by Arya Vysya leaders during the programme.