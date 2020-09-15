Khammam: Belt shops spreading coronavirus in villages

Khammam: Rapid spread of coronavirus in rural areas is causing concern to old aged and children, who are spending sleepless nights in the erstwhile Khammam district. According to medical and health records, as many as 13,000 cases in Khammam and about 6,500 cases in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were recorded. But unofficially, the number is almost double.

A medical and health officer said that every day more than 500 cases are being reported in Khammam and as many as 200 to 300 in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. But the officials are not releasing any statements on the rise in number like earlier.

A top medical and health official in the district said that they have noticed liquor belts and wine shops are becoming Covid-19 spreading centres in both the districts and it is the main reason for the fast spread of the virus in villages as there is no monitoring on setting up of belt shops.

K Krishna of Bhadrachalam temple town said that hundreds of illegal belt shops have been set up in villages and there will be huge gatherings at these shops, which is spreading corona. He alleged that the excise department, which is supposed to conduct raids and prevent setting up of belt shops, is not taking any steps.

On the other hand, the medical and health department has noticed most of the affected were aged below 50 years in both the districts. Youth are coming on roads without reason and gathering in all places and villages including small towns.

Most of the youth are not wearing masks and not observing social distance, said Dr Rajendra Prasad. He also said people aged above 50 years are not coming out of their houses fearing of contacting the virus but youth has no such fear and spreading the virus.

District medical and health officers of both the districts, Dr Bhaskar Naik and Dr B Malathi said the despite creating awareness, many people still not wearing masks and coming out without reason.