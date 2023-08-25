Khammam: Bhadradri Devasthanam logs into online services

Khammam : Bhadrachalam Sitaramachandraswamy Devasthanam well known as South Ayodhya is now going hi-tech in a big way to offer more services online services and has begun major computerisation drive at all its key wings. Devotees can now book accommodation online. The facility came into use on Wednesday.

Ever since L Ramadevi took charge as the Executive Officer of the temple, she has been giving priority to basic and better facilities for the devotees.

On August 11, Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar launched the services officially and launched the website of Devasthanam accommodation services. Since Wednesday, booking services are being rolled out, informed the EO.

On offer are 16 AC cottages within the devasthanam, as well as AC and non-AC rooms in Sri Rama Nilayam, Soumitri and Sri Ramasadanam. The accommodation complex built under the auspices of TTD at a cost of Rs 5 crore will also be made available to the devotees for booking rooms online soon, she informed. At present, the works of Janaki Sadan are going on, and once completed, they would also be included in the online service.

Rama Devi said there was a good response to the online pooja services. She said about 24 types of poojas and services were made available online. Tickets for Abhishekam which is conducted on Sundays are also available in online. Some special tickets were kept aside for VVIPs and VIPs.

The EO said as part of rendering best services to the devotees, facilities are being modernised and grievance boxes are kept on the temple premises and at the central offices for feedback as well as for speedy resolution of any grievances.