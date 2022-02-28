Khammam: Bhatti embarks on 32-day padayatra

Khammam: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka came down heavily on the TRS government over its policies. He began the 32-day 'Peoples March' padayatra from Yadavelli village. He aims to cover a distance of 506 km, explaining the failures of the KCR government.

The CLP leader along with family members performed special pujas at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the village before beginning the padayatra. A large number of leaders and workers of the party accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka said Congress president Sonia Gandhi was responsible for the formation of separate Telangana State and alleged that the TRS party was exploiting its riches. He said people were suffering on account of various issues, but KCR and his family members were enjoying the power, ignoring the plight of people. The padayatra would expose the failures of the government.

The CLP leader said he would conduct his march across the State against the unkept promises and policies of the TRS government. He questioned the delay in job notifications despite the youth slipping into despair and taking extreme step of committing suicides. He also said that the farmers were not happy under the regime of KCR. The government also did not keep its promise of distributing double-bedroom houses for the poor in the State.

On the first day of padayatra, the yatra went through six villages, covering a distance of 14 km. DCC president Puvvla Durga Prasad, city Congress convener MD Javeed, former MLC P Nageswara Rao and other leaders participated in the programme.