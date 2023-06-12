Live
Khammam: Bhatti Vikramarkha’s padayatra rejuvenates cadres
Khammam: A group of Congress leaders led by city convener Mahamood Javeed met with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha at Devarakonda village in Nalgonda district on Sunday. Bhatti Vikramakha, who began the People’s March padayatra, has covered 1,000 km and reached Devarakonda on Sunday. He covered 29 constituencies.
The party unveiled a pylon at Devarakonda fort to mark the achievement. The event was attended by a number of district party leaders. During the programme, Bhatti reviewed party initiatives with Javeed.
Javeed told reporters here that it was a positive milestone for the Congress.
Bhatti’s padayatra would rejuvenate the party and help it come to power in the state. He claimed the party would win 10 assembly seats in the district. He informed that Bhatti’s padayatra began on June 16 at Pippiri in Adilabad and would end in Khammamon June 25