Khammam: BJP burns CM KCR's effigy condemning attack on Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Khammam: Following the party leaders call, BJP district leaders took out protest rallies in the erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday against the attack on party State chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Dubbaka on Monday. They burnt effigies of the State government.



In Khammam town, party district chief Galla Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy and huge numbers of party leaders and workers organised a protest rally and raised anti-government slogans. Both the leaders condemned the attack on party State chief and said that the TRS is afraid of losing the seat in Dubbaka Assembly by-elections. Alleging that the police were acting like TRS workers in Dubbaka, they said that the ruling TRS has wantonly playing tricks and troubling the BJP leaders. But the BJP candidate will win the by-poll, they asserted.

Later, they burnt Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's effigy. When the police tried to stop them, heated arguments took place between them. Cops arrested the party leaders and shifted them to a local police station. Party leaders Rudra Pradeep, V Sudhakar, K Kotaiah, K Murali, Rangababu, K Upender Reddy,

V Bhadram, D Shanker Gowd, B Chandrasekhar Gowd, K Srinivas, D Aruna, Ella Rao, Rambabu and others were participated in the protest.