Khammam: BJP condemns arrests of leaders

Khammam: BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana and Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy condemned the arrest of BJP leaders who went to participate and supporting party state chief MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Jana Jagaran deeksha for repeal of GO 317 in Karimnagar.



The group of the leaders who went to support the protest programme were stopped by the police on outskirts of the city.

They said that the TRS government is ruling like Hitler. They condemned thwarting the protest programme of the State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar protesting for the repeal of GO 317 is not correct way.

Party leaders Ranga Kiran, Shyam Rathode and others participated in the programme.