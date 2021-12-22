Khammam: BJP leaders protest removal of Ambedkar's statue

Khammam: Tension prevailed in the town on on Tuesday at Muthyalamma centre as a number of BJP leaders and National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi leaders staged protest against the removal of Ambedkar's statue at Muthuallam Center here on Tuesday. Raising slogans against the government, the leaders and supporters condemned the removal of Dr. Ambedkar statue and constructing one religious statue in that place. The traffic had come to a halt due to the protest.

A heated argument took place between the BJP leaders and the police who tried to placate them. The police arrested BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana and party workers and shifted them to the nearby police station.

Speaking to media persons, Galla objected the government's decision of removing the Dr. Ambedkar's statue from the Centre. He demanded immediately reinstallation of Ambedkar's statue at that place. He also criticised Transport Minister Ajay Kumar.

He said that the protest will continue until the removed statue of Dr. Ambedkar is reinstalled in the same place.

Dalit Morcha State vice president P Vijaya Raju, leaderrs Ch Veeraswamy, M Sarasawathi, Yuva Morcha district president Ananth Upender Goud, district leaders N Koteswara Rao, Marathi, Veerabhadra Prasad, Veeru Goud, V Sudhakar, T Bhadram, K Laxmi Narayana, K Sunitha, A Papa Rao and others participated in the protest.