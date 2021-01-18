Khammam: BJP remembers former CM NTR on his death anniversary

Khammam: BJP leaders celebrated TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's 25th death anniversary in Khammam on Monday.



Party district president Galla Satyanarayana along with leaders and activists garlanded NTR statue and they paid rich tributes to the former CM. Galla Satyanarayana said actor and former Chief Minister NTR was affectionate to all without political bias and had invented several welfare schemes during his tenure as the CM of Andhra Pradesh State.

He recalled a recent incident in Hyderabad during GHMC elections when MIM leader commented to break NTR and PV Narasimha Rao Ghats, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar fought against MIM leaders, to protect the Ghats.

BJP leaders Nunna Ravi Kumar, Chava Kiran, Anantu, Upender Goud, M Rama Rao, Veer Goud, P Naga Raju, V Ashok and others participated in the programme.