Khammam: ‘BRS, BJP in cahoots against minorities’

Khammam : In a scathing critique, TPCC member and City Congress President Mohammed Javeed asserted that both the BRS and BJP exhibit a similar disregard for the development of minority communities.

During a press conference held at the Sanjiva Reddy building of the district Congress office on Saturday, Javeed accused the incumbent BRS-BJP alliance, in power for two consecutive terms, of systematically overlooking the welfare of minorities. He specifically questioned KCR’s commitment to increasing minority reservation from 4 percent to 12 percent, emphasising the alleged neglect over the past two terms.

Javeed contended that both the BJP and BRS lacked the moral authority to seek minority votes, citing its failure to safeguard Waqf properties and address the increasing need for reservations.

Highlighting the historical role of the Congress in minority development, Javeed stated that the Congress government pioneered the Minority Welfare Department in 1993. He affirmed that if elected, a Congress government would prioritise empowering the economic development of minorities.

The City Congress President pledged to implement every aspect outlined in the Minority Declaration without fail. He announced plans to increase the welfare budget for minorities to Rs 4,000 crore. Additionally, Javeed proposed allocating Rs 1,000 crore for providing subsidised loans to unemployed minority youth and women.

Addressing housing concerns, Javeed promised to allocate Indiramma’s houses to the homeless and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,60,000 to newly married Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs.

Khammam Parliamentary constituency media in charge BR Anil Kumar, District Minority presidents, Maji City Central Library chairman Ashrif, and other leaders were present in the event.