Khammam: BRS on a wave of optimism

Khammam : The BRS party is riding high on the waves of optimism as their candidates prepare to secure victory in every seat across the combined Khammam district, with a significant majority, according to the party’s Lok Sabha leader and Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao. The assurance of success was made on Friday during an event in which Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaviraju Ravichandra participated. The ministers inspected the venue and arrangements for the upcoming CM’s public meeting, ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ scheduled for November 5 in Khammam.

During the Sabha’s proceedings, detailed venue arrangements were reviewed, and valuable suggestions were put forth by local party leaders. MP Nama emphasised that the path to victory for BRS lies in the implementation of development schemes and welfare initiatives. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of KCR, stating that electing him for a third term as Chief Minister would result in even more progress for the region.

MP Nama underlined the people’s trust in KCR’s leadership, citing the successful implementation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and 24-hour free electricity, which have garnered national recognition. He stressed the collective responsibility of the people of Telangana to protect the state and its leader.

In a bold assertion, he declared that the electorate would dispel the illusions of other political parties and cautioned against putting faith in those who only appear during election season with empty promises.

Prominent party leaders, including Chittaru Simhadri Yadav, Yathakula Bhaskar, Palvancha Rajesh, Ghamam Rambabu, and Krishna Prasad from Nama Seva Samiti, were active participants in the programme.