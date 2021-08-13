Khammam: CMRF cheques given to 35 beneficiaries

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries at his camp office here on Thursday.

He distributed cheques worth Rs 12.46 lakh to 35 beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay informed that nearly Rs 7.60 crore was given to 1,781 beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme.

Even during Covid pandemic, the government had continued welfare schemes across the State and people are happy during the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he stated.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, RJC Krishna and number of TRS leaders were present on the occasion.