Khammam: Collector, CP take stock of preps for Ganesh immersion

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier on Monday inspected sites for the conduct of Ganesh immersion which would be held on September 27.

Commissioner Vishnu said the immersion of Ganesh idols will be conducted at Kalvavoddu Munner, Prakash Nagar Munner, Khammam Rural mandal towards Pedthanda in Khammam city.

On this occasion, the officials said he said that measures would been taken to ensure that yard swimmers are available without any trouble in the diving areas, along with the installation of cranes, flood lights and barricading.

The CP said that strong police arrangements are being made to prevent any untoward incident. CCTV cameras are connected to the control room and are being monitored.

He said Municipal, Power, Revenue, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Police and all other departments have been requested to cooperate in a coordinated way so that Shobhayatra and immersion can be done peacefully without any problem anywhere.

In any emergency, people should call the local police officers and dial 100, he informed.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional DCP Law & Order Prasad Rao, Additional DCP Kumaraswamy, ACPs Harikrishna, Bhaswareddy, Ganesh, Sarangapani and officials of various departments were present.