Khammam Collector RV Karnan reviews arrangements for online classes in rural areas

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed the Education Department officers to make necessary arrangements for conducting digital classes in rural villages in the district. He instructed the arrangements to be made in a meeting held with the Education officers, here, in the office on Wednesday.



He then asked the officers to collect the information on online classes which are conducted in private schools and directed them to set up the television sets and other instruments required for the digital classes for the Gotti Koya people who have been living in the mandals of Kamepalli, Enkoor, Singareni.

He said that the officers shall observe the attendance of the teachers regularly online. Nearly 67,578 number of students from 1,258 government schools in the district attended the classes that started on September 1, he pointed and instructed every sectoral officer and mandal level officer to observe the classes regularly.

District Education Officer Madan Mohan, Urban Mandal Education Officer Srinivas Rao attended the meeting along with others.