Khammam: Collector VP Gautham inspects Gurukulam Junior college

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected Dr Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukulam Girls Junior College and the facilities available there on Monday.

Later, Collector Gautham inspected the class rooms and interacted with students. He listed the issues and gave suggestions. The Collector said every student must concentrate on her studies.

He said the government is giving corporate-level facilities to all the education institutions. He asked the students to show competitive spirit and progress in life. He urged the students to take vaccines.

Later the Collector had lunch with the students. College RCO Pratusha, principal CH Jyothi, lecturers and staff participated in the programme.