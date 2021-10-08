Khammam: Collector VP Gowtham presents merit scholarships

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham presented Merit Scholarships to the students at Banpuram village under Mudigonda mandal on Friday. He presented cheques worth Rs 2.1 lakh to 26 students of Mudigonda High School, which was sponsored by Bana Development Foundation, Mudigonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Gowtham hailed the services of the Bana Development foundation and asked the students to make the habit of reading and writing in their subjects. He asked the teachers to encourage every student both in studies and other activities.

Bana Development Foundation president Auvula Bhasker Reddy explained the foundation activities and said that the foundation had selected 16 merit students from Mudigonda G-government High School of the previous academic year. He also informed that 10 merit students from sixth to 10th class of the same school and presented Rs 5,000 each.

The foundation has been presenting merit scholarships to 26 students every year to encourage them in studies, he added.

Foundation Scholarship coordinator A Bharat Reddy, retired Mandal Education Officer M Nageswara Rao, teachers of Mudigonda Government High School and villagers participated in the programme.