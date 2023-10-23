Khammam: Congress leaders Mohammad Javeed, Rayala Nageswara Rao off to Delhi

Khammam : Prominent members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Mohammad Javeed and Rayala Nageswara Rao, found themselves on a hurried journey to the national capital after receiving a call from All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders. The disappointment stemming from recent developments within the party had left the hopeful aspirants for Khammam and Palair seats disheartened. They had tirelessly worked for their respective constituencies, nurturing dreams of securing the party’s nominations.

Mohammad Javeed, an active and dedicated member, had lent his support to various wings of the party, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Youth Congress, and Seva Dal. His commitment extended beyond the borders of Telangana, as he actively participated in party activities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and several other states. With nearly a decade of experience overseeing the affairs of the Khammam Constituency, Javeed had launched numerous public campaigns, going beyond the mandates set by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and AICC.

Rayala Nageswara Rao, equally steadfast in his loyalty to the Congress, dedicated nine years to strengthening the party’s presence in the Palair Constituency. His dedication and hard work reflected his unwavering commitment to the party’s cause.