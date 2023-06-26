Khammam: Congress plans big for July 2 meeting

Khammam: A group of Congress leaders, led by the DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad, PCC member Rayala Nageswara Rao and City Convener MD Javeed, met with the leader of the CLP Bhatti Vikramarka during his padayatra in Suryapet on Sunday. The CLP leader has covered 1,350 km in 30 state constituencies on foot in a span of 113 as part of his People’s March.

They discussed arrangements to hold a huge public meeting to mark the completion of padayatra in Khammam on July 2. Rahul Gandhi and several other national leaders of the party will attend the meeting. They said the party would unveil a monument at the entrance of the meeting to commemorate People’s March.The leaders praised Bhatti’s padayatra for drawing a great response from the people and expressed hope that the party would come to power in the state.