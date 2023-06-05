Khammam: Cops praised for selfless service

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said without the selfless and relentless efforts by police, there would not be peace and order and, as a result, progress in the society.

He was flagging off Police Suraksha Rally at SRBGNR College grounds along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector VP Gowtham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior.

Addressing the rally, Puvvadapaid rich tributes to the police for the key role it plays. He was especially in praise of Khammam police for doing its best in maintaining law and order and reducing crimes. Due to reforms in police department, no major incident took place in the state. Friendly policing is yielding good results as common man is freely visiting police stations to report crimes, he noted.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MP VaddirajuRavichandra said the state government was providing many facilities to the police department. They spoke of how the CCTV network initiatives in communities were paying off, resulting in fewer crimes.

District Collector VP Gowtham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior said She Teams were ably protecting women rights and friendly policing was getting appreciation from all sectionsof society. Warrior revealed the government had sanctioned cybercrime station to Khammam and soon it would be available to people. He said around 8,477 CC cameras were installed in the district, which reduce the crime rate.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalaraj, Municipal corporación mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijaya Kumar, Addl DCP law and Order Subash Chandrabose and Khammam ACP PV Ganesh and others were present.