Khammam: CPM demands reopening of schools

Khammam: CPM district secretariat member Bonthu Rambabu on Monday demanded that the government immediately reopen all the education institutions by asking institutions to follow the Covid norms. He participated in the study circle programme held at the party office. He said the education system collapsed in the last three years due to Covid-19 outbreak and education of students was greatly affected.

He said the extended festival holidays have created confusion among the parents and students. The government opened all the malls, cinema halls, bars and others but it closed only the educational institutions.

He appealed to the government to reconsider its decision on school holidays and discuss the matter with academicians and educationists. He said the government should not take the opinions of students union and others on the issue and take one-sided decision on education.

Later he also interacted with farmers who lost their chilli crop due to pest infects in the district. He said that CPM will organise a big protest on January 21 before the district Horticultural office for compensation.

He urged farmers to participate in the protest and make it a grand success. CPM leaders B Ravinder, B Samatha, T Nageswara Rao, G Mohan Rao, M Sandeep, N Amerender, V Madhu, N Laxmi, Ravinder Babu, Uma, KutumbaRao and others participated in the meeting.