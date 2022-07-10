Khammam: Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries faces lit up with smiles

Khammam: The beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme Chintakani mandal in the district, who are extended aid under a pilot project, are praising CM KCR sky-high after reaping the benefits of the scheme. pilot project in.

CH Suresh, CH Naga Raju and CH Venkateswarlu used to earn around Rs 400 a day earlier. After they acquired a harvester machine under the scheme, they tare getting Rs 2,300 per hour when the vehicle is hired. They earned around Rs 1, 38,000 in the last few days.

In another instance, a couple G Prabhakar and Aruna eked out a living by stitching clothes, earning just Rs 8,000 a month. With the Dalit Bandhu assistance, they bought four sewing machines and two overlock and zig-zag mechines. Now, they are even providing livelihood to four others, and earning a monthly income of around Rs.20,000.

G Tirumal Rao who was earlier a driver and now the owner of a goods vehicle says he has been earning a decent income of late. He attributed it to the liberal aid under the scheme. K Kotaiah was a photographer. After the sanction, he got new video camera and is busy covering programmes and functions on his own.

The beneficiaries, while immensely thanking the CM, say he is fulling the dreams of Dr Ambedkar, striving for the uplift of Dalits. According to officials, the government sanctioned 1,273 Dalit Bandhu units to 2,767 beneficiaries under the scheme. The scheme is bringing about transformation of weaker sections' lives, they noted.