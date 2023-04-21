Khammam: Dalit Bandhu benefits assessed by officials

Khammam: Additional Collector of Local Bodies Snehalata Mogili called upon the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu to choose their line of business carefully and manage them effectively. She along with Additional Collector and Training Assistant Collector Radhika Gupta inspected the various units set up run by the beneficiaries at Anantasagar village in Chintakani mandal and examined the management of the units.

They made enquiries about the development and profits of the units with the beneficiaries. She informed that the beneficiaries are chosen after a due process, checking family's condition, income, and their proposals on the type of units they seek to start.

The officials hoped that the units would yield a good income, providing livelihood to those depending upon them. Snehalatha Mogili said that all Dalits should get their children to pursue higher education for economic empowerment and good respect in the society. MPDO Srinivasa Rao, MPO Ravinder, officers and others were present on this occasion.