Khammam: DCC chief Puvvala Durga Prasad fumes at low quality road construction

Khammam: Criticising that there was no quality in the CC roads construction going on in the municipality, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvvala Durga Prasad fired on the TRS government for its failure in monitoring.

Along with party leaders and workers, he visited Wyra municipality and stopped CC roads construction works here on Sunday. Durga Prasad said the government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for CC roads works in all divisions in the municipality.

But, the contractors are using cheap quality materials and using granite dust instead of sand in the construction and reaping profits and the department engineers are not inspecting the works, he alleged. Durga Prasad demanded that the officers should immediately conduct quality inspection of all the works and give a report to the District Collector.

He alleged that the TRS leaders have become contractors and doing all the works in the municipality. Pointing out that the CC roads are being constructed during nights only, he demanded the District Collector to order an enquiry immediately in all works and suspend the officers, who failed to complete the works.