Live
- 1st ODI: Mandhana, Sobhana help India decimate South Africa by 143 runs
- Bengal BJP leader's relative apologises again for his derogatory comments on Amit Malviya
- Additional central forces deployed in Manipur's violence-hit Jiribam district, relief material distributed
- Solid export growth to lead recovery of domestic consumption: South Korean PM
- Police shoot man with pickaxe ahead of Netherlands vs Poland Euro 2024 match: Report
- Musk's X banned over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in May
- Zomato may buy Paytm's movie ticketing business: Reports
- India among 12 countries that avoid signing final communique of Ukraine Peace Summit
- Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Google Chrome, SAP Products
- Jordan says 14 pilgrims dead, 17 missing during Haj in Saudi Arabia
Just In
Jordan says 14 pilgrims dead, 17 missing during Haj in Saudi Arabia
Highlights
Jordan on Sunday confirmed the deaths of 14 citizens and the missing of 17 others who were performing Haj rituals in Saudi Arabia.
Amman: Jordan on Sunday confirmed the deaths of 14 citizens and the missing of 17 others who were performing Haj rituals in Saudi Arabia.
Sufian Qudah, the spokesperson for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that the Jordanian side is following up with concerned Saudi authorities on burials or home returns of the deceased at their families' request, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Saudi authorities were also continuing the search for the 17 missing pilgrims, according to the statement.
The statement did not detail further nor disclose the cause of the tragedy, but the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reported a day earlier that six Jordanians had died of heat stroke during the Haj pilgrimage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS