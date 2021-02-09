X
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Deputy sarpanch, his wife die in suicide pact

Deputy Sarpanch and his wife, who attempted suicide at their residence in Bodiya thanda in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district on last Saturday, died in a hospital on Monday.

Khammam: Deputy Sarpanch and his wife, who attempted suicide at their residence in Bodiya thanda in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district on last Saturday, died in a hospital on Monday.

The deceased were identified as V Babu Rao (31) and his wife Rangamma (26). The couple consumed poison along with their two children, unable to face financial troubles. Neighbours shifted the family to a government hospital in Khammam. While the couple succumbed to the poison, their two children - Mehin and Manaswini, aged below five years, are undergoing treatment.

The police said the family took loans for house construction and was under pressure to repay loans. An investigation is underway.

