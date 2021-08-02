Khammam: Development works going on in a big way in Telangana says Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The development works are going on in a big way across the State, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Monday, he inaugurated various development works in Mudigonda, Chirumarri, Pammi and Vallabhi villages in Mudigonda mandal in the district. He also inaugurated Rythu Vedhika, Vykuntadhamam and Prakruthi Vanams in these villages.

Minister Ajay said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving more funds for developing villages. He said that the government had distributed tractors to 12,567 panchayats in the State.

Nearly three crore tons of paddy was cultivated in the State, which is a big record, he added. 'Rs 15 crore was deposited in the accounts of 60 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme.'

Ajay said the CM will launch Dalit Bandhu scheme to develop Dalit people Bandhu on August 16. The CM also announced to waive off crop loan up to Rs 50,000, which would benefit about six lakh farmers across the State, he informed.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu district convener N Venkateswara Rao and TRS leaders and participated in the programme.