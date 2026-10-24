Khammam DLSA Reaches Out to Tribal Families Through 60-Day Legal Services Drive

KHAMMAM: The Khammam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has concluded a 60-day mega drive aimed at extending legal services and welfare benefits to tribal families and other vulnerable sections, with coordinated efforts to facilitate access to government schemes and essential services at the grassroots level.

Conducted under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the campaign concluded on October 23, focusing on identifying eligible beneficiaries, addressing procedural hurdles and connecting them with the concerned government departments.

The initiative was undertaken under the leadership of M. Nagaraju, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of DLSA, Khammam, with P. Devi Manasa, Secretary of DLSA, coordinating its implementation along with DLSA staff and para-legal volunteers.

Cherukupalli village in Sathupalli mandal was selected for a special outreach programme. The village has 424 households and a population of 1,243, of whom 1,063 belong to tribal communities. The initiative sought to address difficulties faced by residents in accessing welfare schemes due to lack of awareness, documentation requirements and the need to approach multiple government offices.

As part of the drive, 122 labour cards were registered, of which nine were issued to beneficiaries. Assistance was also extended for 37 Aadhaar enrolment and correction services.

Permissions were granted for the construction of four toilets for eligible beneficiaries, while two wheelchairs were sanctioned. A Jaipur Foot artificial limb was also facilitated with the support of a Rotary/Lions organisation.

The programme was implemented in coordination with the district administration and the departments concerned to ensure that eligible beneficiaries could access the relevant services and benefits.

The drive was aligned with three NALSA schemes: the Scheme for Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights, 2015; the Scheme for Effective Implementation of Poverty Alleviation Schemes, 2015; and the Scheme for Legal Services to the Workers in the Unorganised Sector, 2015.

As many as 20 para-legal volunteers (PLVs) were deployed to reach households, identify beneficiaries, explain available services and assist residents with application procedures. Working alongside DLSA personnel, they helped connect villagers with the appropriate authorities and facilitate access to government support.

Justice Surepalli Nanda participated in a programme held on October 17 and distributed benefits to eligible beneficiaries. Follow-up coordination and assistance continued until the conclusion of the drive on October 23.

The initiative highlighted the role of legal services institutions in bridging the gap between the rights available under law and their practical realisation by vulnerable communities. By bringing together legal services personnel, government departments, the district administration and grassroots volunteers, the DLSA sought to make legal assistance and welfare entitlements more accessible to tribal families.

The campaign underscored the importance of community-level outreach in ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are aware of their rights, receive guidance on official procedures and are connected with the services available to them.



