Khammam: Education vital for kids with spl needs

Khammam: Kothagudem District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala has called upon the parents of children with disabilities to send the children to school because education aids in their personal development.

At a programme held under the auspices of the education department, and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), a Central PSU, the Collector distributed assistive devices to pupils with disabilities.

Dr Ala emphasized that people with impairments are still capable of achieving success in life if given the right opportunity and direction. She was grateful to ALIMCO for giving the pupils the tools. She stated 1,700 pupils with disabilities had been identified in the district, and that 445 of them had been chosen by a committee for supplying them the equipment in a transparent manner. Other eligible pupils would also receive the aids in course of time. The Collector made a surprise visit to an anganwadi center in Old Kothagudem later in the day. She voiced her displeasure at CDPO Lenina as the center was found to be locked.