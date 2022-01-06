Khammam: Farmers jubilant as cotton prices soar to a record level

Khammam: The farmers of the district were on cloud nine as for the first time in history of Khammam market, cotton prices zoomed to Rs 10,000 per quintal. After getting good price, the cotton farmers conducted celebrations in a big way in the marketing yard.

Expressing happiness they said that it was the first time cotton was sold for Rs10,000 per quintal here. They also conducted abhishekam to the Chief Minister KCR and Minster for Transport Puvvada Aja Kumar's portraits on the occasion.

They conveyed special thanks to CM KCR for Rythu Bandhu scheme and depositing the support amount into their accounts.

Agricultural Marketing Committee Chairman Laxmi Prasanna and other farmers participated in the celebrations.